Watch now: Moose Lodge teams up with Head Start to offer fresh meals to preschoolers

MATTOON — The ERBA Head Start Mattoon Center's approximately 50 preschoolers are now dining on spaghetti with meat sauce, pancakes with cinnamon apples, and other hot, fresh-made food thanks to the Mattoon Moose Lodge.

The Moose Lodge, at 1212 Broadway Ave., started providing free use of its kitchen last week as a place for ERBA's cooks to prepare breakfast and lunch. These meals are then delivered to the preschool, which previously had relied on prepackaged meals.

"We can't thank them enough for what they are doing for us and how generous and welcoming they have been. It's really nice," said Dennis Pearson, director of Head Start for the Embarras River Basin Agency.

Moose Lodge Administrator Jeff Weaver said this partnership resulted from acquaintance Penny Hoover, the former site supervisor at the school, reaching out to him with the idea of ERBA Head Start using the lodge's kitchen.

Weaver said he subsequently ran that idea by Moose International area representatives and the Coles County Health Department, which gave their approval to the kitchen being used to cook meals for the preschoolers.