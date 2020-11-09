Watch now: Moose Lodge teams up with Head Start to offer fresh meals to preschoolers

MATTOON — The ERBA Head Start Mattoon Center's approximately 50 preschoolers are now dining on spaghetti with meat sauce, pancakes with cinnamon apples, and other hot, fresh-made food thanks to the Mattoon Moose Lodge.
The Moose Lodge, at 1212 Broadway Ave., started providing free use of its kitchen last week as a place for ERBA's cooks to prepare breakfast and lunch. These meals are then delivered to the preschool, which previously had relied on prepackaged meals.
"We can't thank them enough for what they are doing for us and how generous and welcoming they have been. It's really nice," said Dennis Pearson, director of Head Start for the Embarras River Basin Agency.
Moose Lodge Administrator Jeff Weaver said this partnership resulted from acquaintance Penny Hoover, the former site supervisor at the school, reaching out to him with the idea of ERBA Head Start using the lodge's kitchen.
Watch now: Renovation planning going along with effort to name Eastern Illinois University student art gallery
Weaver said he subsequently ran that idea by Moose International area representatives and the Coles County Health Department, which gave their approval to the kitchen being used to cook meals for the preschoolers.
"The end result is they are fixing meals for underprivileged children, and we don't charge them anything," Weaver said. "It's something the Moose should do anyway. Helping little kids is what we do."
During the 2019-2020 school year, ERBA Head Start consolidated its Mattoon preschool programs into the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church's former St. Mary School building at 2000 Richmond Ave.
Immaculate Conception has been using its former parish school building, renamed as the Christian Formation Center, for church functions and community purposes.
Pearson said ERBA Head Start is currently not able to use the kitchen at the St. Mary building for the preschool. He said due to regulations that the preschool has to meet, the kitchen there would have to complete a lot of renovations first. Pearson said these are expenses that the church and Head Start cannot take on at this time.
Support Local Journalism
ERBA Head Start cooks will be preparing meals Tuesday-Friday each week, and on some Mondays when the preschool is in session then, at the Moose Lodge. Pearson said breakfasts and lunches are placed in insulated containers for delivery to the St. Mary building, and to the homes of preschoolers whose families have opted to continue remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weaver said his night kitchen staff at the Moose Lodge have given him good reports about the ERBA Head Start cooks using this facility during the daytime.
"They (the ERBA cooks) clean the kitchen up so well you
can't even tell they were here," Weaver said.
In addition to the kitchen partnership, the Moose Lodge recently held a food drive and fundraiser for the ERBA Head Start preschool. Weaver said the centerpiece of this event was a Jane Doe concert that he organized with the help of the lodge's event coordinator, Angie Cline, and lead bartender, Darlene Temples.
With the support of the Pilson Auto Centers, Weaver said they were able to collect $800 and approximately 300 pounds of food for the preschool.
"It was a good night," Weaver said.
PHOTOS: A look back at Mattoon businesses through the years
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!