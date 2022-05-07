Watch now: New Eastern grads discuss overcoming challenges, taking opportunities

CHARLESTON — Five-year-old Ren Ruppert alternated Saturday between looking with pride at his mom, Hope Ruppert, in her graduation cap and gown and looking for places to explore in Eastern Illinois University's cavernous Field House.

Hope Ruppert of Bethany said she appreciates all the support that the naturally fidgety boy has given her while she completed her communication in organizations degree at Eastern.

"I did all of it online so I could work and still be a mom," said Ruppert, who works at Cerro Gordo Junior and Senior High School. "Ren was a champ throughout all of it, being patient as I did the assignments and stayed up through late nights."

As they gathered Saturday for commencement ceremonies in Eastern's Lantz Arena, Ruppert and other spring 2022 graduates took time to talk about overcoming challenges and taking opportunities while completing their higher education and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spring 2022 graduate Zula Pendowski of Roselle said she opted to take a gap year off in 2021 during the height of the pandemic before enrolling at Eastern to complete her master's in art. She works in watercolor paintings, pencil and ink drawings, and other mediums.

Pendowski said she appreciated having renewed opportunities during the 2021-22 school year to collaborate with other artists in the Burl Ives Studio Hall and to display her works in a professional setting at the Tarble Arts Center.

While taking a photo of her daughter in her cap and gown in the Field House, Joanne Pendowski noted that Saturday was her 24th birthday.

"She is graduating on her birthday. We are proud of her," Joanne Pendowski said.

Before taking a place among the waiting graduates in the Student Recreation Center, spring 2022 graduate Casey Evans of Atwood paused to look at giveaway stickers for her 12-year-old daughter, Lilly, who loves stickers. She noted that Lilly was in attendance in Lantz Arena to see her graduate with a degree in public relations.

Evans, 35, said the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic motivated her to go back to school in January 2021 to complete studies that she had originally started after graduating from high school in 2004.

"I wanted Lilly to see even if it was hard, I stuck with it and saw it to completion even if it took a lot of years to get to this point," Evans said.

Rhonda Rogers of Chicago said her heart was full of joyful emotions as she took part in the 10 a.m. commencement ceremony and completed her journey to obtaining a construction management degree. Rogers said she loves EIU, especially her "great support system" in Career Services, the School of Technology and TRiO Student Support Services.

Rogers said she feels fortunate to have been able to stay healthy and to adapt to the difficult transition of all of her classes being online during the height of the pandemic.

"It turned out to be a great blessing because it challenged me to go beyond my limits, beyond what I thought I would be able to do," Rogers said.

