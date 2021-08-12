Watch now: Parents, students welcome return to class in Coles County

CHARLESTON — Parents in Coles County said goodbye to their children on Thursday morning as they returned to school, saying farewell to remote schooling, too.

This was a win for local school districts.

"It's just a highlight of all our staff and teachers to be able to get our kids into the building and see them here every day," said McLain Schaefer, the principal of Arland D. Williams Elementary School in Mattoon.

For several parents, it was a highlight and a relief. This includes Charleston mother Amy Brown, who has a child going to Charleston High School.

“We had an awful time with the computer,” Brown said, referring to the remote learning that has taken place over the past year and half because of COVID-19 restrictions. “We had a hard time getting a signal and didn't know what to do.”

Brown’s child, who has special needs, was eventually able to attend classes in-person last year. Still, the higher accessibility of the in-person classes this year lifted a weight off her shoulders.

She was not alone. As classes the new school year got underway Thursday in both Mattoon and Charleston, many students looked forward to a year in the schools instead of at home.

“A lot of things have changed, but I feel like it (school) is not going to get any harder, it's going to make it easier,” said 15-year-old Elizabeth Bawcum about the shift back to in-person classes. “I’m excited for it, knowing that we actually get to go back with no hesitation, this year.”

“Coming back from school, I've never really been this energetic,” said 14-year-old Charleston High School student Jeanna Mertz, also admitting she was nervous to start the day, too. “It's kind of weird being around people, again. After the pandemic, I’ve lost ties with a lot of people.”

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the last school year to start a couple week later than normal and with remote, online learning only. It wasn't until Nov. 4 that students had the option of in-person instruction.

Mertz, who plays in band and enjoys art, is excited to get back in-touch with her circle, begin 2D art class, and use more percussion instruments available at the school.

“In band, we have big bass drums we can play and specific mallets and all sorts of different instruments that percussionists are playing,” she said. “At home, you don't really have all those because they're really expensive. It’s nice to come in and work on them here.”

Extracurricular activities are also returning to relative normalcy for the high school, said high school principal Aaron Lock.

The school district has removed capacity limits for sports spectators. Last year, spectators were limited to 50 for indoor sports.

Athletes who practice and play indoors will need to wear masks. While athletes who play outdoor sports are recommended to wear masks, the masks are not required.

All students and anyone entering the school will continue to need to wear masks whether or not they are vaccinated due to a mask mandate issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The mandate requires all students from pre-k to high school to wear a mask indoors.

This was a change-of-expectation from what parents and children were told for months prior: that students who get vaccinated would not need to wear masks indoors.

“Yes, it was an upsetting thing to know that they told your child, ‘You get the shot, you don't have to wear a mask,’ but I understand,” said Brown, who works with food services at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. “I see all these COVID patients and realize how important it is to wear a mask.”

Students followed the mask mandate well, said Lock. The most school officials needed to do to make sure students followed the mandate was to remind students to wear their masks and to provide masks for students who came to school without them.

Feedback from concerned community members regarding Pritzker's mask mandate has prompted the Charleston School Board to schedule a special meeting for 6:30 tonight to discuss the issue. The Mattoon school board is holding a special meeting on the same issue at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at the the Board of Education Building, 1701 Charleston Ave.

Lock said the main struggles of the morning were normal back-to-school issues: Looking up schedules, showing students where to go, distributing laptops, and more.

“We do have a number of students that are sophomores and this is their first time in the building,” said Lock. “Because we had some sophomore students that were not here the entire year, last year… I was pleased to see students helping other students as well. I think that that's something that's really important. It says a lot for our students.”

The feeling of optimism swept over many schools throughout Coles County.

"In our district, we pride ourselves in just being creative and innovative and cutting-edge and doing better than we have, before," said Schaefer. "That anthem and that motto for our district; that we're going to be 'Better-than-normal.'"