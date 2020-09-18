Watch now: Planning for Coles, McLean wind energy projects is 'multi-year' process

A company wind farm in Vermilion County was completed in 2015 and there are other Illinois projects in various stages of development, he said.

The areas in the two counties where the wind farms could be located are “pretty broad,” Jabrixio said. More exact locations will be determined based on reaching lease agreements with landowners, he explained.

In Coles County, the area is roughly north of Charleston to the Douglas County line and west to Interstate 57, Jabrixio said.

In McLean County, it’s the area between LeRoy and Heyworth south to the DeWitt County line, he said.

Jabrixio wouldn’t identify any landowner with whom the company’s negotiating but said there’s been “a really positive early response” with some agreements already in place in both counties.

The negotiations are a long part of the process, he said. There are “huge benefits” to landowners but Apex wants to make sure they’re comfortable with and understand the “long-term commitment” with the project, he explained.

The projected operational life of the wind turbines is 30 years.