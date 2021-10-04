Watch now: Regional Office of Education to host school bus driver training

CHARLESTON — The Regional Office of Education has scheduled school bus driver training courses to help area school districts dealing with driver shortages.

ROE Superintendent Kyle Thompson said in a statement that the office's role to help train and ensure school bus drivers are ready for the road has always been important, but it is making a special push for participants this year because of the challenging times schools are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there is a statewide bus driver shortage affecting schools large and small, and state regulations for bus drivers will be much more comprehensive beginning early next year.

Thompson said school bus drivers are the "unsung heroes" of schools systems. Thompson said he knows from experience how many men and women have given up a portion of their mornings and afternoons throughout the school year to ensure students are safe, and the great rewards they get from it.

"We encourage anyone thinking about a job where they can make a difference in kids' lives to attend our training session," Thompson said. "Our schools need safe, qualified drivers, and we need them now."

All new school bus drivers must complete the eight hour initial training before applying for their school bus driver permit. Training courses will be available at the ROE facility at 730 Seventh St. in Charleston at 5:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 13-14, with both nights required; plus 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 20, Dec. 11, and Jan. 15. Training courses cost $10 to attend. Anyone interested in attending should contact Katie O'Dell at 217-348-0151.

