Watch now: Renovation planning going along with effort to name EIU student art gallery

Kahler said it all follows the path the department started along about six years ago, finding ways to use the remodeled Doudna building to display student artwork.

"We literally had no exhibition space," he said. "What we really need is a place to have artwork."

Kahler said one donation helped replace the room's gray tack board walls — "pretty unappealing for beautiful, colorful paintings" — with sturdier, white walls that are better for hanging heavy objects. Students also constructed a wall with wheels to "literally change the space" for exhibits in the room.

The room's current lighting is "perfectly designed" for a classroom but the light coverage isn't consistent enough for viewing art, Kahler said.

He said Marlene Hild's "really terrific job" made it possible to install the new lighting, which has been delayed somewhat with the coronavirus pandemic. But it could be installed and the other renovations completed by early next year.

The department has a large freshman class this year and the gallery will be one way to engage them and show them "how professional a program is," Kahler also said.

"We want the gallery space to be the hub of the department," he said. "Before, it didn't portray the professionalism I know we deliver."