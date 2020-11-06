 Skip to main content
Watch now: Renovation planning going along with effort to name EIU student art gallery
EIU

Watch now: Renovation planning going along with effort to name EIU student art gallery

CHARLESTON — The sign outside the room now reads "gallery 1910," which perhaps would lead to thinking it refers to a year of some significance.

It's actually the number of the room in Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center that's currently used as a classroom.

But efforts to raise money and honor a legacy mean the room's name, as well as its use and look, will soon change.

In conjunction with the effort to renovate the room for use as a student art gallery is the plan to name it in honor of the late Glenn Hild.

Glenn Hild

Hild

Hild served as chairman of EIU's Art & Design Department and in other roles at the university before he died after a battle with pancreatic cancer in April 2018. He joined the department in 1980 and his tenure included time as dean of the College of Arts and Humanities before he retired in 2016.

"We all basically feel it's wonderful for us to have the legacy with Glenn," current department Chairman Chris Kahler said. "Glenn reminded us we're part of something larger."

Various contributors meant more than $100,000 has been raised to turn the  classroom into a place where student artwork can be properly displayed.

That was in addition to the more than $15,000 Hild's daughter Marlene Hild raised last year by making a more than 2,600-mile hike of the West Coast Pacific Crest Trail.

Those funds will be used to install a "missing ingredient," lighting more suitable for showing artwork, Kahler said.

Now living in Lincoln, Nebraska, to be closer to family, Glenn Hild's wife Susan said he was "very pleased" when the idea of naming the gallery came up before he died.

"He was very honored," she said. "Glenn was so devoted to his work and the students there."

She said her family is excited that the effort is coming to fruition, adding that they'll plan to attend a dedication ceremony for the gallery once it's scheduled.

"The whole family is touched that this is actually going to happen," she said. "It's going to be wonderful to have this permanent reminder."

With money for renovations and an endowment to help with ongoing needs of the gallery, next up is naming the room in Hild's honor. A vote on the recommendation is expected to take place at the university Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 13.

Kahler said it all follows the path the department started along about six years ago, finding ways to use the remodeled Doudna building to display student artwork.

"We literally had no exhibition space," he said. "What we really need is a place to have artwork."

Kahler said one donation helped replace the room's gray tack board walls — "pretty unappealing for beautiful, colorful paintings" — with sturdier, white walls that are better for hanging heavy objects. Students also constructed a wall with wheels to "literally change the space" for exhibits in the room.

The room's current lighting is "perfectly designed" for a classroom but the light coverage isn't consistent enough for viewing art, Kahler said.

He said Marlene Hild's "really terrific job" made it possible to install the new lighting, which has been delayed somewhat with the coronavirus pandemic. But it could be installed and the other renovations completed by early next year.

The department has a large freshman class this year and the gallery will be one way to engage them and show them "how professional a program is," Kahler also said.

"We want the gallery space to be the hub of the department," he said. "Before, it didn't portray the professionalism I know we deliver."

Hild was "one of my mentors" and he helped lead the department "through so many difficult times," Kahler added. The plans and the response to help them are a fitting tribute, he said.

"So many people rallied together because Glenn really loved the idea," he said. "This is meant for students to enjoy."

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

