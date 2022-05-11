Watch now: Retiring Mattoon High School band, vocal music directors lead farewell concerts

MATTOON — A music performance era at Mattoon High School came to a close with hugs, tears and standing ovations.

Retiring longtime Mattoon High School vocal music director Angi Dallas and director of bands Todd Black led their final spring concerts Tuesday night. The performances featured their current students, plus dozens of alumni invited to perform one last time alongside their musical mentors at the high school.

Spring Choral Concert

The performances began in the cafeteria, where the large audience applauded as Dallas entered the room. The audience was filled with choir families and other community members she has gotten to know since joining the school district as a music teacher in 1996 and becoming vocal music director for the high school and Mattoon Middle School in 2001.

"I am so very blessed that you all are here this evening," Dallas said. "It absolutely means the world to me."

The concert choir's opening songs included "My Shot" from the musical, "Hamilton." Dallas energetically waived her arms in the air to lead her students as they sang and rapped "My Shot." She exclaimed afterwards with a laugh that, "I don't need to exercise. All I have to do is direct that everyday and I am absolutely done."

A group of 40 alumni subsequently joined the combined choirs on "Seasons of Love" from the musical, "Rent," and later helped closed the concert with "For Good" from the musical, "Wicked." Singers wiped away tears and stifled cries as they finished "For Good." Then, several of them enveloped Dallas in a group hug that was followed by a standing ovation.

"I am going to miss the kids so much. I love them so much. I tried making it through (without crying) and it didn't happen," Dallas said. She then paraphrased, "For Good." "You have all changed my life. Because I knew you, I have been changed for good."

The assembled alumni included class of 2019 graduate Grace Bowen, now a student at the University of Illinois in Urbana. Bowen said she happily accepted the invitation to perform with Dallas again. She said her favorite memories of choir include singing at the Effingham Performance Center with Scott Wattles & the Blue Suede Crew at Christmastime.

Class of 2020 graduates Braedon Kielbasa and Jordan Scott, both of Mattoon, said they enjoyed the Effingham Performance Center shows and singing at Mattoon nursing homes. They said choir was their favorite class because Dallas created a supportive environment for her students and brought out the best in them, so they were glad to return the favor Tuesday night.

"I am here for her," Scott said.

Spring Band Concert

The concert before crowded bleachers in the main gym opened with a jazz band set, including guest vocals from retired math teacher John Cox on "My Funny Valentine." Jazz band alumni later helped conclude the set with big band classic "In the Mood."

"All right, it's dancing time!," Black exclaimed. And, that's what Black did. He excitedly waved his arms, shimmied, shook, and ultimately leapt into the air.

Black has been a music teacher with the school district for 31 years, most of that time spent as director of bands at the high school. He comes from a musical family, including his father having served as a band director, too.

Ted Black was was a band director at Effingham and Mattoon high schools.

In dedication to this family history, Black commissioned music to be made for the high school band by percussion instructor Chris Keniley. Tuesday night, the concert band premiered this music - "Generations."

"I wanted to do something special. I wanted to leave something for Mattoon," Black said as emotion filled his voice.

A total of 40 alumni joined the band to conclude the show with "American Symphony" from "Mr. Holland's Opus," receiving a standing ovation. Black said he screens this film, about a high school band program, to start his music appreciation lessons. He later quoted his father's appreciation for the support network of students, families, school staff and sponsors that make a band program possible.

"You are only the director, it takes many other components," Black said.

The assembled alumni included trumpet player and class of 2018 graduate Luke Noble, now a music student at Eastern Illinois University. Noble said marching in parades was hard work and completing at all state events was challenging, but they were also rewarding experiences that Black always made fun for his students.

Trumpet player and 2019 student teacher Benjamin West of Sidney, who now teaches music at Cayuga, Ind. West said he, too, shows "Mr. Holland's Opus" in class and he learned a lot of other lessons from Black's student-centered teaching style.

"Talking to the students here when I came in, it was very clear what caliber of a guy I was going to teach with," West said.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

