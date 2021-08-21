Watch now: Return of Eastern Illinois University students brings sense of normalcy

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University students are back at long last, bringing life back to the campus and the rest of the Charleston area.

The students, which make up a significant part of the community's population during the semester, bring in revenue for all types of businesses, helping the economy.

"I think one of the things that students bring to Charleston is just a breath of fresh air and enthusiasm about what their career path might look like," said Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce board chair Jeff Baker. "And we're happy to have them in our community."

Classes start Monday, Aug. 23.

Last year, everything from sports gatherings to classes were either reduced or moved to remote platforms because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This made it difficult for students to engage with those activities on campus. In some cases, students did not even return to campus.

This year, the soccer team gathered on the South Quad at Eastern Illinois University to spread the word about their upcoming season — including their first game on Saturday at 3 p.m.

“It's going to be our first home game here, so it's going to be nice,” said Niko Salotek.

Getting students involved is the name of the game this fall. That goes for several other students, too.

“Hopefully this year is much better than last year in terms of more events and more things to do,” said Kendra Moore, a senior art education major and resident assistant.

As a resident assistant, part of her job is to help get students involved in campus activities.

“It was more tricky because it was harder to get your residents out,” said Moore about last school year. “Everything was virtual. I'm super excited to get my residents back out there.”

While things are returning to normal, several people realized that the pandemic is not over, yet.

“This virus is not a joke,” said Karen Anderson, who helped her granddaughter move in to her dormitory on Wednesday. “I really wish they (the university) wanted the students to be vaccinated. They should have mandated it. That’s the only downfall I see.”

Though they are proceeding with caution, the family is excited to be starting the semester and have been vaccinated, said Anderson.

As part of the return to in-person instruction, students will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

The university is also hoping to mitigate the possibility of asymptomatic spreading of the virus by testing all individuals who did not submit proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Individuals who have not been vaccinated or chose not to respond to a campus-wide survey will need to go through SHIELD testing, which tests saliva samples for the coronavirus, in intervals throughout the year.

The random testing also includes all staff members as well as students.

As students moved into their dorms, other students moved into area apartments, owned by several Charleston-based businesses.

One, including Unique Properties, is thrilled to see more business.

“Our properties were probably the most affected because we rely on the Eastern students, predominantly,” said Martha Phillips, who owns Unique Properties with her husband.

Phillips and her husband, who graduated from Eastern and made their home in Charleston, also own Dirty’s Bar and Grill, Unique Suites Hotel, and the assisted living home Villas of Holly Brook. The pandemic affected all of the ventures.

“Dirty’s Restaurant suffered, and our hotel didn’t have athletic events to bring in people from out of town. We didn’t have homecoming,” said Phillips.

Unique Properties has around 220 units and houses over 500 individuals, many of whom are students. This semester, they are 100% full, Phillips said.

