Watch now: Rural locations, pandemic impacts worsen educator shortages in east-central Illinois

There is also concern that increased responsibilities for teachers and criticism of educators for the way learning has been handled amid the COVID-19 pandemic could hurt recruitment of future educators.

The pandemic has exacerbated shortages that already existed in disciplines like science, math and special education, Jontry said.

Districts in that area, he said, "had some teachers that have probably chosen to retire a year or two earlier than they were going to” because of the pandemic. He said there aren’t enough teachers available to fill those spots.

According to the survey, of the east central districts that responded, 49% said there were significantly fewer qualified applicants to fill open positions in their district compared to previous years. In rural areas overall, 56% said there were significantly fewer qualified applicants.

“Everybody should just understand that we always seem to have positions that go unfilled in our region, and while we are, relatively speaking, better off than most, it continues to be a concern that we’re going to be getting to a point where we’re unable to offer some programs,” said Jontry, a member of the IARSS Educator Shortage Committee.