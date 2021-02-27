Watch now: Rural locations, pandemic impacts worsen educator shortages in east-central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — East-central Illinois school districts have an even greater difficulty filling teaching positions than the statewide average, according to a new study from a regional superintendents group. Impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have made matters worse as rural systems brace for lasting effects in the years to come.
The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools on Monday will release its 2020 Illinois Educator Shortage Study. It shows 77% of the 591 districts responding to the survey believe they have a teacher shortage problem, with rural areas being hit the hardest.
Seven regions were established for the survey. With 84% of east-central Illinois district respondents reporting having at least a “minor” teacher shortage, the region was above the state average but in the middle of the seven areas surveyed.
Despite this region being home to two of the state's top teacher producers, Illinois State University and Eastern Illinois University, the more rural districts are finding it harder to fill new positions each year.
According to the survey, all respondents in 11 of the region’s 18 counties reported having at least a “minor” teacher shortage. In Champaign County, 70% of responding districts reported teacher shortages. All respondents in DeWitt and Edgar counties reported a “serious” or “major” problem hiring teachers.
Kyle Thompson, regional superintendent for the 11th Regional Office of Education, said it gets more difficult every year for schools to fill positions, and he said the worst is yet to come. His office contains 25 school districts within seven counties, including Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby.
“For a while it was, ‘Well there's a shortage in Spanish, or there's a shortage in FCS (family and consumer science).’ And, over time there's just a shortage in everything; now everybody's in a panic,” Thompson said.
Thompson said matters began to worsen when the State Board of Education made EdTPA, a performance based national assessment for licensure, a state requirement to become a teacher.
Reviewing the rules
Reassessing the licensure process may be one way to address the teacher shortage, said Regional Superintendent Mark Jontry, whose office covers DeWitt, Livingston, Logan and McLean counties.
Jontry said some state education officials have considered eliminating certain testing requirements as well as making “alternative licensure programs” more accessible for disadvantaged populations and those coming from a different career. That might include adjusting the structure and scheduling of the process, he added.
“We’ve got to look at the barriers that are currently there to prevent people from entering the field for whatever reason — whether it’s testing, whether it’s coursework, whether it’s the structure of our teacher preparation programs — to make them more accessible,” Jontry said.
There is also concern that increased responsibilities for teachers and criticism of educators for the way learning has been handled amid the COVID-19 pandemic could hurt recruitment of future educators.
The pandemic has exacerbated shortages that already existed in disciplines like science, math and special education, Jontry said.
Districts in that area, he said, "had some teachers that have probably chosen to retire a year or two earlier than they were going to” because of the pandemic. He said there aren’t enough teachers available to fill those spots.
According to the survey, of the east central districts that responded, 49% said there were significantly fewer qualified applicants to fill open positions in their district compared to previous years. In rural areas overall, 56% said there were significantly fewer qualified applicants.
“Everybody should just understand that we always seem to have positions that go unfilled in our region, and while we are, relatively speaking, better off than most, it continues to be a concern that we’re going to be getting to a point where we’re unable to offer some programs,” said Jontry, a member of the IARSS Educator Shortage Committee.
The survey also shows that 21% of districts in the east central region reported canceling classes or programs due to shortage of qualified applicants. A total of 58 classes were reported canceled as a result, according to the survey.
"We've got to make the profession attractive," Jontry said. "I think more and more is asked of our teachers and we have to, kind of, reset and think about … what things we really shouldn't be able to expect of our schools."
Of the districts that responded in the east central region, 92% reported at least “minor” shortages of substitute teachers. The problem has worsened in the past five years, 85% of responding districts reported. And all but 3% of respondents said they expect the shortages of substitute teachers to worsen in the future.
The teacher shortage crisis hasn’t hit Bloomington District 87 as hard as other parts of the state, thanks in part to having the state’s major producer of new teachers, Illinois State University, in its backyard. The Mattoon school district reported a similar situation due to the availability of student teachers and recent graduates in this field from nearby Eastern Illinois University.
But these school districts are still concerned about the future.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources David Skocy said Mattoon has seen applicants for elementary teaching posts decline from 400-500 to 40-50 and applicants for content-specific areas, such as Spanish, decline from 5-10 to 2-3 in recent years. Skocy said he’s hopeful that the recent increase in undergraduate teacher preparation program majors at Eastern will help reverse this trend.
"The real challenge to this is retention. Once you employ a good teacher, you want to retain a good teacher," Skocy said, adding that Mattoon's retention rates have declined from 90 to 92% to 86 to 88% in the past decade.
Superintendent Lance Landeck said the small Oakland school district in northeast Coles County would have 50 plus-applicants for an elementary teaching post a decade ago but is lucky to get more than 10 now. He said the applicant pool is even smaller for more content specific areas, such as foreign languages, special education, math, and science.
"As schools, I feel we do a really good job of providing career exploration opportunities for our students, but we fail to include careers in education in that process," Landeck said. "We help them learn about opportunities in vocational careers, agriculture, and the medical field for example, but we don't do a good enough job helping them learn about a career in education."
The Charleston school district is seeing fewer teacher applications than in past years, but current staffing remains adequate, district Superintendent Todd Vilardo said.
“The teacher shortage has impacted our district to some degree but we’re not in a crisis moment,” he said.
The district might have to be “a bit more proactive,” attending teacher job fairs and doing more to promote openings that it once did, Vilardo said.
Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett said it wasn’t unusual for him to receive 200 teacher applications a year when he was an elementary school principal about six years ago. Now, the district’s elementary school principals typically receive about 20 applications each year, he said.
Vilardo said there were some concerns at the start of the school year about substitute teacher availability. However, the district is now adding about eight teachers per month to its pool of available substitutes, he said.
“I am encouraged by that,” he said.
Focus on retention
Retention is especially difficult for rural school districts because there is not as much of a draw for teachers to relocate to rural areas. Many rural school districts are also found competing with surrounding districts for teachers to fill positions and are starting to see trends with teachers relocating more than they used to. Thompson referred to it as a “teacher carousel” with neighboring districts.
“You pin some of these districts against each other by quote unquote stealing teachers or teachers leaving one district to go to another,” Thompson said. “A teacher leaves district A to go to district B, who then leaves because a teacher left district B to go to district C. And, you know, meanwhile you leave district A without a teacher, and it's just kind of a chain reaction.”
As a result, there has been an increased effort to recruit from within existing districts.
“Grow-your-own” programs have increased in Illinois high schools, creating a pipeline for future students by giving them the opportunity to learn about and experience teaching before they graduate. Some schools partner with their local community colleges and universities to offer dual credit courses while their students are still in high school, including McLean County Unit 5.
With all things considered, Thompson said the teaching profession has changed significantly and students are coming to school now with greater needs. He said the number of families living below the poverty level has increased exponentially in his region over the past decade. The social and emotional well-being of students is also a concern as rural areas lack the necessary resources.
But for now, Thompson is focused on filling an open math position at one of his schools.
“It's still February, and I'm already worried about how many applicants I'm going to get and what I'm going to have to do and how creative I'm going to have to be to get somebody to do this,” Thompson said.
“We, as a state, just have to keep working towards finding some more solutions, but the longer this goes on, the worse it's going to get.”