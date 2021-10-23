Watch now: Saturday brings joyful return of EIU Homecoming Parade

CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University’s annual homecoming parade returned Saturday morning after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The return was welcomed by the many community members who lined the route from campus to the courthouse square and back, and by the more than 100 entries in this procession.

“We were really hoping we would be able to come back and do the parade with our whole team,” said Charleston resident Rebekah Magee, a member of the EIU Dancers. “It’s always a fun day and I see a lot of familiar faces.”

Magee got to walk alongside her team, including fellow seniors Kali Bolton and Alex Man, both from O’Fallon. Magee said the EIU Dancers are a “hidden gem,” so they appreciated being able to promote the team and their January Showcase at the Doudna Fine Arts Center during the parade.

“It’s cool to see everyone as a town come together to support EIU,” Mann said of the procession.

The parade once again showcased Eastern’s many athletic teams, performing arts groups and other student organizations. The EIU Panther Marching Band took part, as did the Charleston High School Marching Trojans.

Charleston drum major Danny Kuznicki said she was glad to see the homecoming parade return in time for her senior year and final season with the Marching Trojans. She added that she missed the parade a lot last year.

“The EIU parade is one of the big parades we do, so we do look forward to it,” Kuznicki said. The homecoming parade also brings the band members closer as a group because they march its entire long route together rain or shine, she said.

The parade featured entries from community groups, businesses, political candidates, pageant royalty and more, including floats. For example, Dexter Swensen, owner of KIMA cleaning services in Mattoon, and his crew assembled a giant steam cleaning wand on their float using PVC piping, floral sheeting and other materials.

Liz Copsy, owner of the new Ms. Liz’s Kids & Co. preschool in Charleston, fashioned colorful balloons into a rainbow over a cloud of white balloons. She was readying her float for the students from her preschool, across from Carl Sandburg Elementary School.

“My kids are super excited to ride on the cloud this morning,” Copsy said.

Many families with children were in attendance, including Eastern art faculty member Katie Shaw and her 12-year-old daughter, Ellie. They watched the parade with family and friends near the courthouse.

“It feels very good to be back,” Shaw said, adding that she had missed the sense of community that the homecoming parade creates.

Nathan Powell of Charleston stopped at the Charleston Rotary Club’s pancake meal for breakfast before the parade with his 4-year-old daughter, Addison, and his nephew, Eastern student Andrew Powell.

Both men said they have long had a tradition of attending Eastern’s homecoming parade, football game and other activities. Andrew Powell noted that he was Addison’s age when he first became a fan of homecoming.

“It’s good to see the community out together again enjoying everything,” Nathan Powell said, as they dined at a picnic table alongside other attendees.

Rick Hunt, past president of the Rotary Club, said the pancake meal is a major fundraiser for the group’s community service projects, so they are glad to have the parade and the meal back this year.

“It’s a great collaborative effort between Rotary, the community and Eastern,” Hunt said.

