Watch now: Shelbyville's Main Street School has a lesson outdoors

Despite living in the same community as Lake Shelbyville, with opportunities to do all those things, some of the students had never been there, Harkins said.

“This is a day to get these kids outside away from their screens and also show them what they've got here at this lake and all the great work the Army Corps of Engineers does,” he said.

When the lake was first built, said Chip Christensen, who was helping students build the fish cubes, there was plenty of fallen timber in the water to provide cover for fish, but over the years, that deteriorated. The cubes, made of PVC pipe and drainage tile, will replace those natural hideouts. The kids helped build them and the Army Corps of Engineers will place them in a few days. There are about 1,300 fish cubes in the water.

“We've tried to include the youth in building these, and that's kind of what today is all about,” Christensen said. “Today we'll build eight of them and on Saturday we put them in Woods Lake.”