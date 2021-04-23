Watch now: St. John's Lutheran School archery team prepares for national tournament

MATTOON — Nina Stortzum said when she joined the St. John’s Lutheran School Eagles archery team in fifth grade she was following in the footsteps of her big sister, Emily.

Nina said she soon developed her own fondness for competing as an individual in this sport and for finding the aiming point needed to hit as close to the center of the target as possible.

“I just think it’s satisfying when you shoot the arrow and it goes right where you want it,” said Nina, who is now an eighth grader and still on the team.

The skills developed by Nina and her fellow archers have resulted in the St. John’s middle school team qualifying for the upcoming nationals in a COVID-19 modified season. This season, the coaching staff and team also have opened their Eagle’s Nest gym for use by Mattoon High School’s new archery team.

Coach Larry Miller and his wife, Susie, who have attended St. John’s Lutheran Church for many years, said they started the team seven years ago at the suggestion of their grandson and accomplished archer Luke Miller. He was on the archery team at Centennial High School in Champaign.