Watch now: St. John's Lutheran School archery team prepares for national tournament

MATTOON — Nina Stortzum said when she joined the St. John’s Lutheran School Eagles archery team in fifth grade she was following in the footsteps of her big sister, Emily.
Nina said she soon developed her own fondness for competing as an individual in this sport and for finding the aiming point needed to hit as close to the center of the target as possible.
“I just think it’s satisfying when you shoot the arrow and it goes right where you want it,” said Nina, who is now an eighth grader and still on the team.
The skills developed by Nina and her fellow archers have resulted in the St. John’s middle school team qualifying for the upcoming nationals in a COVID-19 modified season. This season, the coaching staff and team also have opened their Eagle’s Nest gym for use by Mattoon High School’s new archery team.
Coach Larry Miller and his wife, Susie, who have attended St. John’s Lutheran Church for many years, said they started the team seven years ago at the suggestion of their grandson and accomplished archer Luke Miller. He was on the archery team at Centennial High School in Champaign.
Luke subsequently helped with St. John’s new team during breaks in his studies. He died at age 15 on March 11, 2017 due to a heart defect, but his legacy in his beloved sport continues through the team and its Luke Miller Award for outstanding archers.
“We do it for him,” Susie Miller said.
Larry Miller said the team got its start with him and St. John’s PE teacher Brenda Severson becoming certified as basic archery instructors. He said the school then began offering archery lessons in the gym and the classroom through the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP).
The coed archery team drew five students to join during its first year and has since increased to 35, Larry Miller said. The St. John’s Eagles had enough fifth graders this year to field their first elementary school division team.
“I was able to have two teams this year, which was great. We are looking forward to next year already,” Larry Miller said. Susie Miller added that the support of the parents has been essential to this success and to the majority of the team members being “Academic Archers” honor roll students.
St. John’s archers, whose coaches also include certified instructors Michae Jewell and Kerwyn and Karen Stoll, placed second in the middle school division in the recent NASP Illinois State Tournament, coordinated by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. This qualified them for the nationals.
Both the state tournament and the NASP National Tournament in late April and early May, like the other competitions this season, have been organized as virtual events. The teams compete from their respective venues and then download the scores.
Nina Stortzum said she has missed interacting with archers from other schools like she did during a past entry by the team in the nationals at Louisville, Kentucky. Still, she said competing in the nationals in St. John’s gym will be less nerve-racking for her.
“It’s in my home gym where I practice, which also helps,” Nina said.
Larry Miller said they have been happy to see the Mattoon High School team form this season and use St. John’s as a home venue for tournaments. He said the high school team also provides a way for Eagles to continue competing in archery after they have graduated from preschool-8th grade at St. John’s.
The Mattoon High School FFA and JROTC programs formed a shared archery team this season to provide a new competitive event for their members, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted other team events.
FFA advisor and agriculture teacher Karl Rabe said archery has provided a nice cross between an academic event and a physical sport for participating FFA youths. He said archery is particular popular with youths who don’t take part in traditional school athletics but enjoy outdoor sports.
Rabe and JROTC’s instructors, Maj. Douglas Peterson and Sgt. 1st Class Todd Stokes, became certified archery instructors and sought out funding for the new team. This has included grants, FFA alumni support, and U.S. Army Cadet Command 3rd Brigade Archery Kits.
The participating FFA and JROTC youths have been practicing in a courtyard at the high school and in the JROTC indoor rifle range, while competing in tournaments at St. John’s
“It has been a great opportunity to coach, mentor and guide students that our overcoming obstacles and gaining mastery of basic skills,” Peterson said.