Watch now: Strider Bikes donated to Mattoon elementary schools

MATTOON — Riddle and Arland D. Williams Jr. elementary schools have new resources available this year in their PE classes to help kindergartners learn how to ride bicycles.

Pilson Powersports of Mattoon has donated two Learn-To-Ride Programs to these schools, including more than four dozen Strider Bikes, pedal conversion kids, adjustable helmets, and eight-lesson curriculum. This donation will help an estimated 2,350 kindergarten students learn to ride during the next 10 years.

Williams PE teacher Angie Haacke said she and her teaching partner, Courtney Kimbro, already have taken the Strider Bikes training course. She said they will partner with their counterparts at Riddle to introduce the bikes into kindergarten and possibly first-grade curriculum for the current 2022-2023 school year.

"We are going to learn and practice bike safety, learn how to ride the bikes and learn how to balance," Haacke said of their young students. "Then, eventually they will move from balance bikes to pedals."

Pilson Powersports owner Jamie Pilson said in a press release that teaching children to ride can open the door to a whole new world. He said learning to ride helps children build independence, get outside, and improve their physical and mental health while engaging in an activity that can enjoyed together with their family.

“Supporting this program was a no brainer and aligned perfectly with our purpose to make a positive impact on our teams, customers and communities. This one definitely hits all three," Pilson said. "We believe this can transform kids’ lives and are excited to see the progress and grow the program."

All Kids Bike is a national movement, led by the Strider Education Foundation, with a mission to teach every child in the United States how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. The foundation reported that more than 620 schools in all 50 states are using the All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program.

Riddle PE specialist Karen Brown, who applied for the All Kids Bike program, said students of all abilities and backgrounds will have the opportunity to enjoy the love of biking through this program.

"Students will be able to achieve standards while participating in a high-interest activity, which is always a win," Brown said. "For many of our students, they will be offered the opportunity to learn a skill that is not often taught at home as it once was. Once the skills of bike riding are mastered, students have an extended opportunity to engage in outdoor fitness while at home, which extends their learning beyond the classroom.”

Riddle Principal Chad Arnold said this partnership will help students engage in learning and the enjoyment of exercise beyond the school walls.

"In many cases, families can’t provide the equipment and time that kids need to learn to ride a bicycle. Through All Kids Bike, we can ensure that all students can learn to ride a bike while meeting our classroom goals and objectives," Arnold said.