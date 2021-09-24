Watch now: The return of Green and Gold; students get to work on projects to help the community

MATTOON — Bringing her students to volunteer outdoors at the Fit-2-Serve community garden, Mattoon High School teacher Deanna East was happy to connect with her students.

“For some of these kids, it’s the first time they’ve seen my face, so this is huge,” East said, referring to the fact she is required to wear a mask in class.

East, along with countless community members throughout Coles County, were able to see students smiling on a sunny Friday during their Green and Gold Day of service.

It was a day not just packed with fun, but with hard work, too.

Turning a negative into a positive

The tradition began on Sept. 20, 2018, on the one-year anniversary of a shooting at the school, which resulted in one student being injured and other dealing with the mental trauma the event caused.

It took a lot of help to heal from the event, said East.

“When the shooting did occur, the community was amazing,” East said. “They supported us for weeks and they didn’t ever stop the day after … it was really quite amazing, what happened as a result. Instead of focusing on the negative, we decided, ‘You know what, we need to give back. Let’s embrace the way we all overcame that challenge.’”

The Green and Gold Day of Service also has become wrapped up in homecoming activities.

‘It’s fun to be helping out’

There are many reasons why 16-year-old Aurora Scott likes the Green and Gold Day. And it’s not just because students get a day out of class.

“Green and Gold Day is my favorite day,” said Scott, as she helped prepare a cookout for local first responders at the Broadway Christian Church. “Being with friends and fun community service? There’s nothing wrong with it.”

“Knowing the people here are friends really adds a lot more fun to it,” said junior Brandon Creel, 16, who volunteered at the Fit-2-Serve garden. “It’s fun to be helping out and doing it with the people you know.”

As Creel worked with the community garden, he was reminded of his early childhood in the south and helping his grandfather tend to his garden.

“This is kind of nostalgic for me, in a way,” said Creel.

The day caused junior Gabriel Abello, 17, to recall fond memories.

Abello grew up in the Philippines, doing service projects with his church.

“We were taught a lot about giving back,” said Abello. “It’s very important to me especially that we’re able to give back to the community whichever way we can.”

‘They’re good kids’

The students aren't the only ones who enjoy the event.

“This place is huge,” said Jean Snyder, a Master Gardener who has volunteered with Fit-2-Serve for years. “It’s a lot of work for one of two people. If you get a lot of people out here, you can make a lot of progress.”

The help from the high school students has been encouraging and helpful in a time of loss, said Master Gardener Terry Smith, who was taking over the spot previously held by Bill Duey, who recently passed away.

“We are determined to keep this (garden) going,” said Smith. “This help has helped demonstrate that.”

“We lost a huge community server, there's nobody that probably represented being a servant more than Bill Duey,” said Scott Wattles, who helped facilitate the day of service.

More than 900 students were spread to over a dozen locations throughout the county to help with local projects, said Wattles.

Students, in many cases, were able to choose where they went and what projects to join.

“I like that all the kids can pick an area that they are interested in, “ said agriculture teacher Alex Elliott, who brought a group of students, many involved with FFA, to repaint the bleachers in the 4-H barns at the Coles County Fairgrounds. “Everybody’s got different interests. It gives them all a reason to be excited about coming to school today.”

Also at the fairgrounds, the football team and many others paint the grandstands.

“They’re good kids, and they do a lot of work in a few hours,” said Stacy DeRousse, who is on the Coles County Fair Board. “They have fun and we enjoy having them.”

For some community members, it’s refreshing to see young people out-and-about.

“I think it’s a great idea for the school to get out and be a part of the community and be visual,” said Ryan Hurst, a police officer with the Mattoon Police Department who visited the school’s cookout for first responders. “I think a lot of people can learn from each other on this day…there’s a lot of lessons learned today. I think that’s the whole point of it, to sit down and have those conversations.”

“You find your people, so a service day like this gives kids an opportunity to really mix and mingle with one another and work together,” said Scott Wattles. “Busy hands and busy minds are usually going to produce good results.”

