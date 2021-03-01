Watch now: University of Illinois saliva-based COVID-19 test gets FDA emergency use authorization

Labs at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur and Loyola Medical Center in Maywood were the first in the Shield Illinois network to become operational. In addition to those two labs, the network includes labs in Normal, Springfield, Rockford, Itasca and Wood Dale. The latter three are not yet fully operational but expect to be soon.

"The Shield Illinois lab at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital has been operating since December as a Lab Developed Test prior to the Emergency Use Application (EUA) and fully compliant with the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)." Tina McCoy-Dial, director of laboratory services at St. Mary's, said in an email.

"The lab at St. Mary’s has routinely run between 2,000-3,000 tests per day from 17 different institutions including Northern Illinois University, Eastern Illinois University, Loyola University Chicago, Rivian and ADM. We expect that volume to increase as the program continues to grow," she said

The U of I developed its test in 2020 and had administered more than 1.5 million tests at it Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield campuses.

The quick turnaround time provided by the test has been credited with being able to hold down spread of the coronavirus through early detection and isolation.