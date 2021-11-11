Watch now: Veterans Day takes center stage at Charleston schools

CHARLESTON — Local schools took time to celebrate Veterans Day on Thursday, using the holiday as an opportunity to teach.

Jefferson Elementary School joined the Charleston VFW on the courthouse square during a ceremony that included a three-shot volley.

“It was absolutely wonderful to see the kids,” said Dan Cougill, who served in both the Vietnam War and in Desert Storm.

Cougill noted he was particularly happy when a girl from the elementary school gave him a hand-drawn note thanking him for his service.

Charleston Middle School later held its Veterans Day celebration in the John Dively Gymnasium.

The celebration has been a tradition for several years, and even continued throughout the pandemic, when it was held remotely.

“A lot of places and a lot of communities and places of employment take today off, to go out and do festivities and to honor the veterans. But we thought ‘What better way to make today a learning experience and have this with the students here today?’” said Michael Pitcher, a social studies teacher at the middle school. Pitcher, who has several veterans in his family, spearheads the Veterans Day celebration.

“I look forward to coming to this every year,” said Naya Perry, who served as a cook in the U.S. Navy and has been coming to the school’s assembly for four years.

Prior to the events, the school was decorated with posters made by students

The assembly included several different presentations, including a tribute video honoring around 70 veterans. Each veteran honored in the video was a family member to a student or employee at the school.

The middle school honored Michael Neal as the CMS Veteran of the Year. Molly Bickford, a language arts teacher, read Neal’s story, which she created with the help of Neal’s granddaughter, 12-year-old Alex Clayton.

Clayton interviewed her grandfather to learn about his time in the military.

The language arts program also participated in the national Patriot Pen student essay contest, which challenged students to write a 300-400 word essay describing “How to be a good American.”

The top three essays belonged to eight-graders Avery Beals, Emma Karbassion and Eliana O’Brien. Six students total were recognized by the Charleston VFW for their essays.

The event also included services and performances by the Boy Scout Troop 141, the school choir and advanced choir and Mattoon JROTC cadets. It concluded with panel discussions with veterans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.