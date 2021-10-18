Watch now: What to expect from Eastern Illinois University's homecoming week

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University kicked off its week of homecoming festivities on the library Quad on Monday.

Most events are centered around the "health and safety" of the EIU campus and surrounding Charleston communities, with the overarching theme of "Close or Apart, Panthers at Heart."

"I love being involved with the school," said Faith Ainley, a junior Elementary Education major at EIU from Berwyn who attended the kickoff. "I will be participating in everything, and I'm so excited for the homecoming game."

The university's kickoff included inflatable games, food and other activities.

Homecoming court was announced at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union.

Tuesday evening the university will hold a "Family Fun Nigh Scavenger Hunt," including landmarks throughout the Charleston community.

The university will host a second scavenger hunt from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. This hunt will be a "token hunt" around campus.

Thursday will include a "Cosmic Bowling Mixer" from 7 to 9 p.m. at MLK Jr. Union Bowling lanes followed by a "Field Day" from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday and the class reunions for both the class of 1970 and 1971.

The week's events lead up to a packed weekend of activities.

Saturday will kick off with the Rotary Pancake Breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Dirty's Bar and Grill Parking Lot. The 23rd homecoming 2.5 K race will begin at 9 a.m. on 6th and 7th streets, followed shortly by the Homecoming parade at 9:30 a.m.

The homecoming parade will loop down 7th street, to circle the courthouse in downtown Charleston, and return to campus on 7th street.

Saturday, Alumni Tent City will begin at 11 a.m. at the O'Brien Field tailgating are, and tailgating for all will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the O'Brien Field parking lot.

The homecoming game begins at 2 p.m.

Distinguished Alumni Awards will be given starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday back at MLK Jr. Union in the Grand Ballroom.

