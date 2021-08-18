Watch now: What to know about Eastern Illinois University COVID-19 protocols

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University students will need to wear masks regardless of vaccination status while indoors this fall, and testing will still be available.

COVID testers and contact-tracers on Wednesday operated out of a tent on the South Quad as students moved in to residence halls. They will be setting up testing for the next two days in the Quad. Afterward, they will return to Court 5 in the Student Recreation Center.

“We definitely expect to see over 500 students a week,” said COVID-19 Testing Collection Site Co-Lead Paul Abraham, with the Coles County Health Department.

Colleges across the nation are deploying mask and vaccine mandates as COVID infection numbers creep higher following declines, with some laying the groundwork for a return to off-site learning. Faculty and staff at Northern Illinois University were told this week that they will be allowed to teach remotely if the on-campus COVID-19 positivity rate hits the 8% mark.

Testing will continue with the SHIELD method, which analyzes saliva samples for traces of the coronavirus. It was used in the spring as well.

The university will randomly select students to be tested for the coronavirus this fall. This is so the school can discover asymptomatic cases that might still be contagious among unvaccinated individuals.

Wednesday was the deadline to submit vaccination cards in order to be removed from the random selection or “testing pool.”

“The entire (EIU) population is in the testing pool until they're removed,” Abraham said.

The pool includes all the students, professors, and staff members that should be tested randomly in intervals throughout the year.

Students were able to tell the university their vaccination status voluntarily through PAWS, the university's online portal. They could opt as “vaccinated,” and submit their vaccination card, say they were partially-vaccinated and notify the school of the date of their next vaccination, or say they were unvaccinated.

Students and professors were not required to submit their vaccination status, but those who did not disclose their status are considered to be unvaccinated. Testing is required for those who did not submit their status or if they are unvaccinated.

“If they (students) didn't show up, their name will be referred to the Office of Student Accountability and Support,” said Assistant Director for Health Education and Promotion Emma Noble.

That is the office that handles student conduct. Employees who do not attend their required testing sessions will work with Human Resources.

Vaccinated students do not need to be randomly selected since they are less likely to carry the virus and transmit it, said Abraham.

Testing will still be available to anyone who needs it.

“Even if you’re vaccinated, if you get symptoms, you can still get tested,” said Abraham.

At Lake Land College, masks covering the nose and mouth have been required for all individuals at all times while inside campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status since Aug. 4. Masks can be removed when alone in an enclosed room with the door shut or in a designated eating area on campus.

Lake Land has reported that all plans for in-person services, classes, events and meetings will continue as planned, while maintaining social distancing whenever feasible while indoors. For the fall semester, students can select from in-person, virtual and online courses to build a schedule that best suits their needs.

Employees, students and visitors coming to a college facility are encouraged to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to visiting campus and to refrain from visiting if feeling ill.

