Watch now: Will Charleston schools require masks? Here's what was decided

Under the plan, masks will be required only on school buses. Elsewhere, the use will be encouraged, but not mandatory.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office last week announced that school districts will decide whether masks will be required in the new year, as well as other COVID measures. The state Board of Education in May called for in-person classes following more than a year of remote learning.

School boards across the state have taken adopted different policies. The issue has taken on additional focus as the contagious delta variety of COVID-19 has been spreading.

The state requires that schools provide remote instruction only for quarantined, unvaccinated students who are also ineligible for the vaccine. This includes all children under 12 years old.

That could mean that students over the age of 12, if unvaccinated, could be quarantined and lack instruction.

Assistant Superintendent Kristen Holly said future discussions about the aspect are planned.

“We are not going to punish kids for being quarantined, that's not their fault,” Holly said. “Each school is going to talk about what their principals, they're going to have some dialogue about making sure that that looks equitable, and that it's consistent, and that it's reasonable.”

In other action, Holly reported on the progress of the summer school programs. More than 100 high school students earned 118 credits.

“Some students recovered five or six credits each,” Holly said. “That's the equivalent of a semester of classes or your classes. It's just remarkable.”

Much of the success, Holly said, came from the larger number of teachers who chose to work during summer school. This created smaller, safer class sizes. The district also waived the fee to attend summer schools, making it more accessible to students.

Charleston High School Principal Aaron Locke that helped offset students falling behind during COVID.

“Every year we have a need for summer school, because obviously students need to recover credits for a variety of reasons, but this year we had more disengagement than what we had had in previous years which caused a real need for some credit recovery,” he said.

Vilardo said summer school is only one of the ways that the school district will be trying to rebuild the learning experience.

“That's not the end of the story, of course, to bridge any learning loss,” he said. “That's going to be going on to the years where we’re continuing to assess students and continuing to identify what's needed to … provide for students emotional, social, and mental health.”

