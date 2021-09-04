Webinar series offers keys to embrace aging

MATTOON — What you do today influences your future. Learn how to take care of yourself now, to embrace aging and mature gracefully, successfully and with increased longevity.

The University of Illinois Extension will be presenting the second half of the webinar series “Keys for Embracing Aging” using the videoconferencing platform Zoom. This remaining sessions of this 12-part series are designed to help aging adults develop strategies for taking care of themselves through the years.

The sessions will be held on Thursdays from 10–11 a.m. through Oct. 7. Sessions cover topics including, stress management, safety, finances, sleep, health self-management and self-care. Attend all the sessions, or simply drop in on the sessions that fit your schedule.

For more detailed information and to register, go online to https://go.illinois.edu/agingkeys. Those who register will receive an email with information on how to join each session.

