Webinar series offers keys to embrace aging

What you do today influences your future. Learn how to take care of yourself now, to embrace aging and mature gracefully, successfully and with increased longevity.

The University of Illinois Extension will be presenting the webinar series “Keys for Embracing Aging” using the videoconferencing platform Zoom. This program is a free 12-part series designed to help aging adults develop strategies for taking care of themselves through the years.

The session will be held on Thursdays from 10–11 a.m., beginning March 25 through April 29 and Sept. 2 through Oct. 7. Sessions cover topics including positive attitude, nutrition, socialization, brain health, stress management and safety. Attend all 12 sessions, or simply drop in on the sessions that fit your schedule.

For more detailed information and to register, go online to go.illinois.edu/agingkeys. Those who register will receive an email with information on how to join each session. By the end of this year, you’ll be physically and mentally ready to embrace aging with open arms.