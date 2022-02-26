Webinar to focus on mental health first aid skills

ARTHUR — Mental health and substance use issues are common.

Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults lives with a mental illness according to the National Institute of Mental Health. From 1999 to 2016, 630,000 people died from drug overdose according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Give someone in your community a hand by learning how to recognize and respond when someone might need help with a free Mental Health First Aid workshop offered by University of Illinois Extension and the North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center.

Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based program, where participants learn and practice a five-step action plan to identify common signs and symptoms of someone coping with mental health or substance use problems and how to help. Gain skills to feel confident interacting with a person in crisis and leave with resources to connect the person with appropriate care. Topics also include trauma, addiction and self-care.

This training is open to the public and is appropriate for anyone in the agricultural community. Participants will build skills by practicing with real-world, agriculturally-based scenarios.

Register for free at go.illinois.edu/mentalhealth2022. Participants will complete a two-hour self-paced online training before joining the instructor for a live webinar from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24. The deadline to register is March 10.

For more information, contact Cheri Burcham at cburcham@illinois.edu or 217-543-3755.

This program is affiliated with The North Central Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Center, a 12-state, 15-partner collaborative created to develop and expand stress management and mental health resources and services for agricultural producers and stakeholders in the North Central region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.