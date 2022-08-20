 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Welcome back to Mattoon Middle School

Back to school

Pictured, from the left, on the left side of the sight are Izzy Compton, Jennaca Gibson, Ethan Courtney, Ava Krost, and Natalie Forsythe. Pictured on the right side are Kennedy Smith, Molly Stuart, Zion Johnson, Samantha Latch, and Coraline Stamps.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MATTOON SCHOOL DISTRICT

MATTOON — A group of Mattoon Middle School students gathered Wednesday morning at the campus digital message sign to help welcome their classmates back to school on the first day of classes of the 2022-2023 school year.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861.

