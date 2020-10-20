Wellness, nutrition education training for early childcare providers

Positive habits for children start with healthy, happy, and empowered childcare providers.

Early childcare professionals and education centers interested in learning how to maintain and reinforce healthy choices within a childcare work environment will learn strategies to build those habits in an upcoming online series offered by University of Illinois Extension SNAP-Ed and family life educators.

"Happy and Healthy Providers" is a four-part online series that addresses mental, physical, and nutritional health within childcare environments and reaches strategies to promote provider resiliency, manage workplace stress, and encourage positive nutrition and activity choices.

“Early care and education centers have an amazing opportunity to create a positive impact on the children in their care,” says Kaitlyn Streitmatter, Illinois Extension SNAP-Ed educator. “This series explores techniques for childcare providers to develop healthy habits that contribute to positive growth and development of the children and families they support.”

Sessions are free to attend, and registration is required. Register online at go.illinois.edu/HappyHealthyResilience for the series that will be held online from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays: