Western Governors University announces scholarships for aspiring teachers

Western Governors University is offering $200,000 in scholarships to area teachers who are interested in furthering their education.

The "WGU Loves Teachers Scholarships" are open to new students who are pursuing an AAQEP and CAEP-accredited bachelor’s or master’s degree from the online, nonprofit university’s Teacher’s College, or are interested in completing one of the university’s post-baccalaureate or endorsement-preparation programs.