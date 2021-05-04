 Skip to main content
Western Governors University announces scholarships for aspiring teachers
Western Governors University is offering $200,000 in scholarships to area teachers who are interested in furthering their education.

The "WGU Loves Teachers Scholarships" are open to new students who are pursuing an AAQEP and CAEP-accredited bachelor’s or master’s degree from the online, nonprofit university’s Teacher’s College, or are interested in completing one of the university’s post-baccalaureate or endorsement-preparation programs.

Applications can be submitted online at wgu.edu/teacherappreciation through June 30.

To learn more about WGU’s Teachers College and its academic programs, visit wgu.edu/online-teaching-degrees.

