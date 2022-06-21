Wetzel awarded Randall Beasley Memorial Scholarship

This scholarship honors longtime employee Randall Beasley who served the cooperative from 1948-1988 retiring as the director of member services. He was a power use advisor and editor of “Hi-Lites on the Hi-Lines,” advising members about wiring equipment, heating, plumbing, air conditioning and insulation. Beasley also had a column each month called “Watts My Line.” He served in the Navy during World War II and was known for his thoroughness and technical knowledge.