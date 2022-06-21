Wetzel awarded Randall Beasley Memorial Scholarship

MATTOON — Zachary Wetzel of Mattoon has been awarded the 2022 CMEC Randall Beasley $1,000 Memorial Scholarship.
Zachary is the son of Chris and Erin Wetzel and will be attending Lake Land College to study civil engineering.
This scholarship honors longtime employee Randall Beasley who served the cooperative from 1948-1988 retiring as the director of member services. He was a power use advisor and editor of “Hi-Lites on the Hi-Lines,” advising members about wiring equipment, heating, plumbing, air conditioning and insulation. Beasley also had a column each month called “Watts My Line.” He served in the Navy during World War II and was known for his thoroughness and technical knowledge.