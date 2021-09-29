What to expect for Charleston High School's homecoming this weekend

CHARLESTON — Charleston High School’s homecoming has been a hit among students in the days leading up to the finale on Saturday.

“We were able to have homecoming and a little bit more of a sense of normalcy for the students,” said student council sponsor Heather Piper. “They (students) are able to participate and do things and experience high school the way it should be.”

Throughout the week, the high school students have been highly engaged in the activities, said Piper.

A major achievement was a large powder-puff event on Tuesday night, which included a few teams between 20-30 players.

The high school has not had a powder puff game in the last few years since few people signed up to play. This year, that changed.

“Their participation is has been awesome,” said Piper.

Over 20 different parties have entered the homecoming parade, which will take place Thursday night at 6:30.

The homecoming parade’s route will begin on the football field and make a circuit of the surrounding area, going up 7th Street North to Monroe, which is on the square, and then back down 6th Street to Harrison Street. Then it will return to the football field, said Piper.

These include floats from the class of 1971, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, an Eastern Illinois University cheer team, and several more.

The coronation of the homecoming king and queen will take place during halftime of the homecoming football game on Friday evening. The homecoming dance will follow on Saturday from 7-10 p.m., marking the end of homecoming week.

