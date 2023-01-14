 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

WHAT'S HAPPENING: Alpha Upsilon social

  • 0

Alpha Upsilon to hold January social

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will meet at the home of Joyce Warner for its January social at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 17.

RSVP to Joyce 217-259-2137.

If you would be interested in learning more about Epsilon Sigma Alpha (a philanthropic service organization), they welcome any inquiries and new members. Contact Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774 for more information

Epsilon Sigma Alpha is an International leadership and service organization that supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Easterseals, Hope for Heroes and (locally) Camp New Hope, One Stop Community Christmas and our annual St. Jude “Save a Child’s Life” Traffic Stop.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New government report shows more than 350 new UFO sightings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News