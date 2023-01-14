WHAT'S HAPPENING: Alpha Upsilon social

Alpha Upsilon to hold January social

MATTOON — Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha will meet at the home of Joyce Warner for its January social at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 17.

RSVP to Joyce 217-259-2137.

If you would be interested in learning more about Epsilon Sigma Alpha (a philanthropic service organization), they welcome any inquiries and new members. Contact Kathleen Grissom at 217-848-2774 for more information

Epsilon Sigma Alpha is an International leadership and service organization that supports St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Easterseals, Hope for Heroes and (locally) Camp New Hope, One Stop Community Christmas and our annual St. Jude “Save a Child’s Life” Traffic Stop.

