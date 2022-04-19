WHAT'S HAPPENING: Historical meeting, ERBA program

'Okaw Gold' viewing, discussion set

SULLIVAN — "Okaw Gold: Moultrie County's Story from the Ice Age to 1976" will be presented at the next regular meeting of the Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Society at 7 p.m., on Thursday, April 21, at the Gold Building at Agri-Fab, 803 W. Raymond St., Sullivan.

"Okaw Gold" was a popular film strip about Moultrie County history created for use in county schools in 1976 by the Moultrie County US Bicentennial Commission. It has been digitized, revised, and shortened to about 40 minutes by Joe Pound and Janet Roney using many new photos and colorful artwork. Those attending will be invited to share stories and ideas for a second chapter of "Okaw Gold" covering the county's stories from the last fifty years. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, email tjshaw@mediacombb.net.

ERBA accepting training applications

CHARLESTON — Embarras River Basin Agency, Inc. is accepting applications for their Skills Training Employment Program to assist individuals with training for employment opportunities.

ERBA will be assisting income eligible individuals who want to obtain a CDL license or take part in a CNA program. Contact your local Illinois college for information on the course specifics.

This assistance is made possible through the Community Services Block Grant funding through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

ERBA serves Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper, Lawrence, and Richland counties. For more information, contact your local county ERBA Outreach Office or call 800-252-1152. For the Charleston office, call 217-500-3120. For the Mattoon office, call 217-961-0831.

