WHAT'S HAPPENING: Moultrie County speaker, reading to therapy dog event, and more

Personal assistant training to be held

MARSHALL — SAIL, Soyland Access to Independent Living, is hosting a personal assistant training from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave., Marshall.

Those who successfully complete the training will be placed on the personal assistant state registry. People with disabilities, who are living independently, and wish to hire a personal assistant can request a referral list to identify prospective employees.

Anyone 18 years of age or older and interested in working as a personal assistant is welcome to attend this training. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are optional.

For more information and to register for the class, contact Brenda at 217-345-7245 or email bingle@decatursail.com.

Historical Society to host Vietnam veteran

SULLIVAN — Lynn Lowder, a native of Sullivan and decorated Vietnam War Marine veteran, will be the featured speaker at the Moultrie County Historical and Genealogical Society meeting.

It will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at 1303 S. Hamilton, Sullivan

Lowder is motivational speaker who inspires his audience with lessons learned while leading his men in combat, coaching, and in his legal and business careers.

A recipient of the silver star, bronze star and purple heart medals, he continues to lead his fellow veterans through the Veterans Business Project, a non-profit charity he founded which helps veterans start and own small business. Many will remember Lowder's mother, Etha, who was the assistant librarian at the Sullivan library for many years.

For more information, contact 217-728-4085.

Children can read to a therapy dog

EFFINGHAM — Duke, a friendly therapy dog, is coming to the Effingham Public Library and you can secure a 15 minute spot for your little one to read to him.

Reading aloud to a furry and non-judgmental listener can improve confidence and reading skills in your child. Especially for those who are shy about reading aloud.

Duke will be in the library from 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

To register for this free library program, go effinghamlibrary.org, email info@effinghamlibrary.org or call 217-342-2464 ext. 1.