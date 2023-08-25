MATTOON — Air conditioning systems repairs have been completed at Williams Elementary School and the regular class schedule there will resume on Monday.

The Mattoon school district made this announcement Friday afternoon regarding the air conditioning system at Williams Elementary, 1709 S. Ninth St., which it reported had been functioning at 70% this week. This resulted in early dismissals on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

"After receiving the replacement part for the compressor and conducting the repairs, we are excited to announce that the air conditioning is now fully functional," the announcement said.

The school district reported that it would like to extend its appreciation to Williams families, along with staff members at this building, for their flexibility and patience during this time.

"We would also like to sincerely thank our maintenance crew for working tirelessly to ensure the quickest fix possible while finding creative solutions to help keep students and staff as comfortable as possible," the district reported.

Williams Elementary's air conditioning system began malfunctioning on Monday and the district began early dismissals there on Wednesday as area temperatures increased this week.

