Williams Elementary donates to the SBL Regional Cancer Center

MATTOON — Williams Elementary in Mattoon recently donated $543 to the SBL Regional Cancer Center in honor of an employee who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer.

The school conducts an annual Thanks and Giving day in which they raise money for a cause. Williams Elementary families were asked to bring a dollar to school on Nov. 22 as an homage to Todd Morton, a supervisor at the school.

“Todd finds joy in every circumstance he finds himself in, and that’s a great example to set for the kids,” McLain Schaefer, Williams Elementary principal, said.

Aaron Ifft of Edward Jones matched the money, bringing the total donation to $1,086. Ifft was intrigued by the opportunity to get kids involved in charitable causes while supporting the SBL Regional Cancer Center.

“The Thanks and Giving project generates a conversation that you can have with your children about purpose,” Ifft stated.

Morton stays positive despite his diagnosis by organizing playground kickball and greeting students in a costume every morning. He feels lucky and inspired to work with the Williams Elementary students.

“Right now, these kids are seeing so many bad things in the world. So, I try to put a smile on their faces every day. The best part of my day is seeing them run up to the school and their reactions to my wigs or costumes,” Morton explained.

The funds donated will help cover items associated with care for those patients who have no insurance or limited ability to pay.

“We are impressed by Todd’s optimistic attitude through his diagnosis and are so grateful for this donation that will help our neediest SBL Regional Cancer Center patients,” Kim Lockart, special events officer, said.

For more information about the SBL Regional Cancer Center, please call 217-258-2250. For more information about charitable giving to SBL, please call the SBL Foundation at 217 258-2511.

