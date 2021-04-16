Windsor resident, Navy veteran Katherine Greuel elected as Lake Land student trustee

Having spent three years in the Navy after graduating from high school, Greuel was preparing to be nuclear machinist mate when a training injury led her down a different path.

“To be honest, I was absolutely petrified to transfer back to civilian life after being in the Navy for so long,” Greuel said. “All the staff and students at Lake Land have been very helpful, very comforting and have made it very easy for me to adapt.”

As a leading petty officer in the Navy, Greuel oversaw 100 to 700 sailors at a time and acted as a liaison between the sailors and the upper level enlisted personnel.

“I gained a lot of important life skills and leadership skills,” Greuel said. “I made a lot of good contacts, mentors and friends, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

Greuel said she believes this leadership role was a good precursor to her time as student trustee, as it gave her experience liaising for a large group.

“I took questions, comments and concerns,” Greuel said. “I always tried to help the sailors any way I could. I think the student trustee position will be a similar in that I will be speaking for and communicating with hundreds of students and communicating their questions and concerns to the people who can best address them.”