Windsor schools announce students of the month

WINDSOR — Windsor Junior and High Schools are pleased to announce their Students of the Month for October and November.

The October Students of the Month are Ella Gilbert and Elijah Robinson.

Ella Gilbert, a junior, is the daughter of Molly and Darrell Gilbert. She is involved in student council, cheerleading, and is the vice president of the junior class. She would like to one day be a teacher or a speech pathologist.

Elijah Robinson is an eighth grade student and is the son of Amanda and John Robinson. He enjoys playing basketball. One day he hopes to become a basketball player in the NBA.

The November Students of the Month are Jorja Plummer and Candice Colclasure.

Jorja is an eighth grade student and is the daughter of Kyle and Ashley Plummer. She participates in 4-H. After high school she plans to go to college to become an elementary teacher.

Candice is a senior and is the daughter of Connie and Jake Colclasure. She participates in student council, National Honor Society, yearbook, class secretary, and is a high honors student. After graduation she plans to attend to Eastern Illinois University to become and elementary teacher.

