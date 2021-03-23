 Skip to main content
Windsor schools announce students of the month
Windsor schools announce students of the month

WINDSOR — Windsor Junior and High Schools are pleased to announce their students of the month for January, Halle Wright and Trinity Shupe.

Wright is the daughter of Tina and Brian Wright. She is currently an eighth grade student and is involved in volleyball. Her favorite subject is math because she enjoys being challenged.

Shupe is the daughter of Jessica and Nate Shupe. She is a senior and is involved in cheerleading, National Honor Society, student council, yearbook, and Shelby County CEO. After graduation Trinity plans to attend Lake Land College for a degree in business.

Windsor Students, Wright

Wright
Windsor Student, Shupe

Shupe
