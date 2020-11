WINDSOR — Windsor Junior and High School are pleased to announce their September Students of the Month, Anthony Harris and Lillian Cole.

Anthony Harris is an eight grade student and is the son of Rachel and Mark Harris. He is involved in track, and he enjoys editing videos.

Lillian Cole is a freshman and is the daughter of April and Aaron Cole. She is involved in volleyball, track, and is the Freshman class secretary.

