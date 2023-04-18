WINDSOR — Windsor schools are pleased to announce their March Students of the Month, Elijah Robinson and Addilyn Bly.

Elijah is the son of Jonathan and Amanda Robinson. He is currently a sophomore in high school. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball. He plans to become an electrician after he graduates from high school.

Addilyn is the daughter of Dereck and Daphney Bly. She is currently in eighth grade and is involved in volleyball, cheerleading, and is her class secretary. She enjoys crocheting and playing volleyball in her free time. She plans to become a pilot.