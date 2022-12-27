 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Windsor students of the month announced

Windsor Students, November

Windsor students of the month for November are Kloey McDaniel, left, and Paisley Montgomery

 Submitted photo

WINDSOR — Kloey McDaniel and Paisley Montgomery have been named students of the month at Windsor junior and high schools for November.

Kloey McDaniel is the daughter of Amanda Duncan and Bill McDaniel. She is a junior and is involved in FFA, Spanish club, and student council. She plans to  be an elementary school teacher.

Mattoon High School Rotary Students of the Month

Paisley Montgomery is the daughter of Brock and Kendra Montgomery. She is in the 8th grade and is involved in FFA. She plans to open a pet grooming business after she graduates from high school.

