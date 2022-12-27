Windsor students of the month announced

WINDSOR — Kloey McDaniel and Paisley Montgomery have been named students of the month at Windsor junior and high schools for November.
Kloey McDaniel is the daughter of Amanda Duncan and Bill McDaniel. She is a junior and is involved in FFA, Spanish club, and student council. She plans to be an elementary school teacher.
Paisley Montgomery is the daughter of Brock and Kendra Montgomery. She is in the 8th grade and is involved in FFA. She plans to open a pet grooming business after she graduates from high school.
5 resolutions you can actually keep
Daily gratitude journal
Spend less time on screens
Join a book club
Learn a new skill
Give back by volunteering
If your goal is to get fit, you don’t need to break the bank on expensive home equipment, a gym membership or personal training.
SmartAsset explains what the 50/30/20 budget is and how to implement it.
Lazzoni Modern Furniture compiled a list of 15 interior design trends for 2023, from upcycling to nature-inspired spaces.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.