Windsor students of the month announced

WINDSOR — Caden Musgraves and Seth Rincker have been named February Students of the Month at Windsor Junior and High School.
Caden is the son of Darrin and Tanaya Musgraves. He is a freshman and is in scholastic bowl and FFA. He plans to become a surgeon.
Seth is the son of Mike and Laurie Rincker. He is an eighth grade student. He is involved in basketball, FFA, and scholastic bowl.
