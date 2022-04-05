 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Windsor students of the month announced

Windsor, Students of the Month, Feb.

Caden Musgraves, left, and Seth Rincker are Windsor Students of the Month for February.

 Submitted photo

WINDSOR — Caden Musgraves and Seth Rincker have been named February Students of the Month at Windsor Junior and High School.

Caden is the son of Darrin and Tanaya Musgraves. He is a freshman and is in scholastic bowl and FFA. He plans to become a surgeon.

Seth is the son of Mike and Laurie Rincker. He is an eighth grade student. He is involved in basketball, FFA, and scholastic bowl.

