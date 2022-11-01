 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Windsor students of the month announced

Windsor Students of the Month

Windsor Students of the Month for September were Abbigail Carey, left, and Logan Corrie.

 Submitted photo

WINDSOR — Abbigail Carey and Logan Corrie have been named students of the month at Windsor Junior and High School for September.

Abbigail is the daughter of Richie and Renee Reynolds. She is currently a senior and is involved in yearbook class. Abbigail plans to graduate in December and attend Lake Land College majoring in nursing.

Logan Corrie is the son of Kevin and Valerie Corrie. He is currently an 8th grade student and is involved in basketball, Eco Team, and scholastic bowl. He participates in taekwondo in his free time.

