Windsor students of the month announced

WINDSOR — Windsor Junior High and High School are pleased to announce their November Students of the Month, Bailey Voris and Savannah Glen.

Bailey is the daughter of Ashley Voris and the late Jeremy Voris. She is in eighth grade and is involved in volleyball and softball. She would like to become a EMT when she graduates high school.

Savannah is the daughter of Karisa Rhodes and Carlos Glen. She will be graduating early and attending Lake Land College next semester. Savannah will be studying nursing and business.

Windsor SOM Voris

Voris
Windsor, SOM, Glen

Glen
