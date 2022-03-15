Windsor students of the month announced

WINDSOR — Gabby Sorrell and Ella Gilbert have been named January Students of the Month at Windsor Junior and High School.

Gabby is the daughter of Ben and Ashley Scribner. She is an eighth grade student and involved in volleyball. She enjoys playing video games and hanging out with friends and family. She hopes to become a teacher.

Ella is the daughter of Darrell and Molly Gilbert. She is a senior and involved in cheerleading, yearbook, student council and National Honor Society. After graduation she plans to attend Eastern Illinois University and major in communication disorders.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.