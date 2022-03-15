 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Windsor students of the month announced

Windsor, SOM, January

Pictured, left to right: Ella Gilbert and Gabby Sorrell

 Submitted photo

WINDSOR — Gabby Sorrell and Ella Gilbert have been named January Students of the Month at Windsor Junior and High School.

Gabby is the daughter of Ben and Ashley Scribner. She is an eighth grade student and involved in volleyball. She enjoys playing video games and hanging out with friends and family. She hopes to become a teacher.

Entries accepted for Edible Book Festival at Booth Library

Ella is the daughter of Darrell and Molly Gilbert. She is a senior and involved in cheerleading, yearbook, student council and National Honor Society. After graduation she plans to attend Eastern Illinois University and major in communication disorders.

