WINDSOR — Windsor junior and high schools are pleased to announce their February Students of the Month, Gracie Brownlee and Izzi Cloe.

Gracie is the daughter of Greg and Ashleah Brownlee. She is a senior and is involved in student council and yearbook. She plans to attend Urshan College.

Izzi is the daughter of Darrell and Alison Hite. She is in eighth grade and is involved in volleyball, cheerleading, softball, scholastic bowl, FFA, and Club 217 Volleyball. She plans to become a veterinarian.