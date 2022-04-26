 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Windsor students of the month announced

Pictured, left to right, Windsor Students of the Month for March Logan Corrie and Dylan Curry.

 Submitted photo

WINDSOR — Logan Corrie and Dylan Curry have been named students of the month at Windsor Junior and High School for March.

Logan Corrie is the son of Valerie and Kevin Corrie. He is a seventh grade student and is involved in scholastic bowl and basketball. Logan enjoys playing video games in his spare time.

Dylan Curry is the son of Lori and J.R. Curry. He is a junior and is involved in basketball, baseball, student council, FFA, Spanish club, and history club. He plans to attend Eastern Illinois University after he graduates high school.

