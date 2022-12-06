Windsor students of the month announced

WINDSOR — Jazmin Rodriguez and Grace Mast have been named students of the month at Windsor Junior and High School for October.
Rodriguez is the daughter of Adrian and Ali Rodriguez. She is a junior and is involved in dance, Spanish Club, Art Club, and Drama Club. She is interested in becoming a high school counselor or going into graphic design.
Mast is the daughter of Mose and Hana Mast. She is an 8th grade student and is involved in Eco Team, FFA, and volleyball. She enjoys working with her animals and helping her dad on the farm.
15 best Christmas movies streaming on Netflix in 2022
Holiday Rush
After being suddenly fired, popular radio DJ played by Romany Malco is forced to downsize just before Christmas. When he moves with his four materialistic children to their aunt’s house, the family comes together in new ways.
Falling for Christmas
Lindsay Lohan’s latest movie might not be a Christmas classic (see: mediocre critic reviews) but it is one of the most popular new Christmas movies streaming right now on Neflix. The syrupy-sweet plot follows spoiled heiress Sierra Belmont (Lohan) after she falls off a cliff, suffers from amnesia and lands in the care of Chord Overstreet (Jake Russell), a bed-and-breakfast owner who offers her a place to stay. The romantic comedy might have an absurd premise and ridiculous character names, but Lohan’s performance saves the movie, especially for nostalgic fans of the actress.
White Christmas
Need a palate cleanser after streaming the first film on our list? Try a Christmas classic. This 1954 film starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney follows performers trying to save a Vermont inn. It’s a must see if you want to ace the next Christmas-themed trivia night.
The Christmas Chronicles
This family-friendly movie stars Kurt Russel as Santa Claus as he teams up with a pair of siblings to save Christmas. If you can’t get enough, the sequel is also streaming on Netflix. Personally, we’re here for Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus.
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
You can’t go wrong with Dolly Parton. The musical stars Christine Baranski as a rich, over-the-top scrooge who decides to sell her charming small town regardless of the consequences. A kind-hearted angel (Parton) shows up to foil her plan.
A Bad Moms Christmas
This 2017 "Bad Moms" sequel stars a hilarious cast, including Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski and Mila Kunis. This is the movie to throw on when the kids are in bed. Have a glass of wine, wrap some presents and enjoy.
Let It Snow
Looking for a Christmas movie to stream with your teenager — that they won’t roll their eyes at? This PG-13 movie based on the book by John Green, Lauren Myracle and Maureen Johnson follows a group of high school seniors whose lives collide when a snowstorm hits their small town.
Jingle: Jangle: A Christmas Journey
This family-friendly Christmas movie stars Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle, an eccentric and renowned toymaker who goes on the adventure of a lifetime with his granddaughter (Madalen Mills). The steampunk set and costume design bring something fresh to this holiday flick.
Klaus
Rashida Jones, Jason Schwartzman and J.K. Simmons star in this animated Christmas film set in 19th-century Norway. The PG-rated movie follows Jesper Johansen, a self-centered postman in training, who runs into a toymaker named Klaus and learns what Christmas is truly about.
Angela’s Christmas
Perfect for younger children, this G-rated Christmas movie based on a short story by Frank McCourt is set in 1914 Ireland. The sentimental film follows Angela, a young girl who is determined to help everyone have the best Christmas.
The Noel Diary
Another recent addition to Netflix’s Christmas catalog, The Noel Diary follows a man who comes home to settle his estranged mother’s estate. Along the way, he encounters a woman on her own journey and discovers a diary full of secrets to his past.
The Knight Before Christmas
In this PG-rated Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens, a real life knight in shining armor is transported to modern day Ohio, where he falls in love with a schoolteacher during the Christmas season.
Trolls Holiday
If your kiddo is a Trolls fan, this G-rated short sequel — starring Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Zooey Deschanel — is sure to be a hit. Princess Poppy sets out to give the trolls a reason to celebrate.
DreamWorks Holiday Classics
From Shrek to the Madagascar animals, this collection of four holiday films features all the best DreamWorks characters. They’re all G-rated, so it’s a great option for streaming with younger kids.
El Camino Christmas
Want to watch a less traditional Christmas flick? This movie starring Jessica Alba, Tim Allen and Dax Shepard follows an unconnected group who get stranded in a convenience store on Christmas Eve because of a robbery.
