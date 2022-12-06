Windsor students of the month announced

WINDSOR — Jazmin Rodriguez and Grace Mast have been named students of the month at Windsor Junior and High School for October.

Rodriguez is the daughter of Adrian and Ali Rodriguez. She is a junior and is involved in dance, Spanish Club, Art Club, and Drama Club. She is interested in becoming a high school counselor or going into graphic design.

Mast is the daughter of Mose and Hana Mast. She is an 8th grade student and is involved in Eco Team, FFA, and volleyball. She enjoys working with her animals and helping her dad on the farm.