WINDSOR — Windsor junior and high schools are pleased to announce their January Students of the Month, Lillian Cole and Bradley Davis.
Cole is the daughter of Aaron Cole and April Cole. She is currently a junior and is involved in cheerleading, student council, National Honor Society, volleyball, Spanish club, and was voted CEO of the Shelby County CEO program. She plans to be an ultrasound technician or to open up her own business.
Davis is the son of Chris Davis and Tiffany Davis. He is currently a seventh grade student and enjoys playing outside or playing video games. He plans to become a police officer.
