WINDSOR — Windsor Junior and High School is pleased to announce its October Students of the Month, Leah Kasey and Chase Bennett.

Leah is the daughter of Blake and Amy Kasey. She is involved in Spanish Club, class vice president, softball, basketball, volleyball and track. In her spare time she plays softball for Charleston Chill and enjoys hanging out with her friends.

Chase is son of Jacob Bennett and is involved in Art Club. He plans to pursue a career in cosmetology with a focus on makeup.

