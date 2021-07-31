WITS Wellness research is looking for participants

MATTOON — A research team from the University of Illinois is looking for participants for the WITS Wellness Research Study. Any person 50 years and older who has not been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia is eligible. Participants can receive up to $60 for their participation in the study.

The study will include 12 weekly health and wellness sessions at various locations across the state including one in Mattoon. The sessions will be fun, with interactive discussions and pen and paper activities on topics such as healthy eating, managing stress, improving sleep, and more.

Participants will take part in either a Fall 2021 session or a Spring 2022 session.

The location in Mattoon will be at the Mattoon Public Library on Wednesdays from Aug. 18 through Nov. 10 from 9–10 a.m.

If you wish to participate in the study, please visit go.illinois.edu/witswellness or call Julie Bobitt at 312-355-0247. If an accommodation is needed to participate in the program, please contact Extension at 217-543-3755. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow enough time to meet access needs.

