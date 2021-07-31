 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WITS Wellness research is looking for participants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — A research team from the University of Illinois is looking for participants for the WITS Wellness Research Study. Any person 50 years and older who has not been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia is eligible. Participants can receive up to $60 for their participation in the study.

The study will include 12 weekly health and wellness sessions at various locations across the state including one in Mattoon. The sessions will be fun, with interactive discussions and pen and paper activities on topics such as healthy eating, managing stress, improving sleep, and more.

SBL volunteer reaches 5,000 service hours

Participants will take part in either a Fall 2021 session or a Spring 2022 session.

The location in Mattoon will be at the Mattoon Public Library on Wednesdays from Aug. 18 through Nov. 10 from 9–10 a.m.

If you wish to participate in the study, please visit go.illinois.edu/witswellness or call Julie Bobitt at 312-355-0247. If an accommodation is needed to participate in the program, please contact Extension at 217-543-3755. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow enough time to meet access needs.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Local blood drives to be held

Local blood drives to be held

All donors will receive a voucher for either a long sleeve zip shirt or a $10 gift card redeemable at Amazon, Target, Starbucks, Lowe's, Dunkin Donuts or Walmart. Here's how to participate. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Fans gather for Olympic triathlon relay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News