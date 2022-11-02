Workshop series to help Mattoon students pursuing arts

MATTOON — The Mattoon Arts Council is presenting the Lebovitz–Lively Workshop Series for Mattoon middle and high school students pursuing the visual and performing arts.

The series will focus on providing support for students who are considering art as a career and/or degree in college through online and face-to-face workshops; connecting students to the artist community in Mattoon and surrounding areas through age-specific workshops that will develop the young artists’ skills and a portfolio; and, collaborating with teachers in the Mattoon school system to orient students who demonstrate potential or interest in the visual and performance arts.

The workshops will begin on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m.-noon in the Lone Elm Room, located inside the train depot at 1718 Broadway Ave.

The first event of the series will be a "Meet & Greet" orientation for students and interested community members to be held both in person and online. The hour will include a panel of the Mattoon Arts Council board members with a question-and-answer time.

The workshop series was named in memory of Carl Lebovitz and James K. Lively, formerly of Mattoon. Lively worked as a freelance translator of many Slavic languages and was a patron of the arts during all of his adult life. Lebovitz, also a language translator, was a founding member of the Mattoon Arts Council and a patron of the arts throughout his life.

For more information, contact Kristen Bertrand, program officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.