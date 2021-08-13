Young artists focus on tales, tails in Mattoon library contest

MATTOON — Participants in the Mattoon Public Library's 2021 Summer Reading art contest drew from their favorite stories and from the animal kingdom for inspiration.

"The idea would have to be in a tale or have a tail, and then I just let the kids run with their imagination at that point," said library assistant Cathy Lee, who organized the contest. The artwork has been on display at the library and on its Facebook page.

Young artist Jillian Boeser, 16, incorporated both a tale and a tail into her first-place winning drawing of main character Moist Von Lipwig riding atop his terrifying steed, Boris, in author Terry Pratchet's "Going Postal."

Jillian used alcohol based markers, colored pencils, and gel pens to depict Boris rearing back in a dramatic pose as dapper Moist Von Lipwig holds on tight in the saddle and grins as he prepares to deliver a satchel full of mail.

"Moist has to be one of my favorite protagonists of all time. He’s not necessarily a good person, but he uses his flaws to help make his community a better place. It just shows you don’t have to be perfect to help others and act for the greater good. You can be chaotic and shifty while you do it," Jillian said with a laugh. This drawing also won her a digital sketch pad.

Her sister, Erin Boeser, 12, won second place with her colored pencil and marker drawing of main character Laura Jean contemplating love from the novel "P.S. I Still Love You" by Jenny Han. This book series also has been adapted into movies on Netflix.

Erin's drawing depicts Laura Jean, sporting a pony tale, figuratively up in the clouds as she dreamily thinks about the two boys who are romantic rivals for her affections.

"I like the books, and I love the movies! The characters are 'chef's kiss' wonderful!," Erin exclaimed. Her drawing won her a a set of alcohol-based markers and a specialized sketch pad for them.

Liam Bozinoski, 11, won third place by using a pencil to draw a fish separated into zones that each have a unique pattern, including in its triangular tail. Liam said he likes to draw for fun and copied many of the motivational posters at his school but is still learning how to draw people.

Consequently, Liam said he decided to focus on patterns and an animal for his black and white contest entry. He said the contest was a good learning experience and gave him ideas for his next drawing.

"Color would add a bit more pop to it," Liam said of his patterned fish.

Olivia Boeser, 11, the younger sister of Jillian and Erin, won third place by using colored pencil and ink to draw upbeat and eccentric twin sister Mabel and her pet pig, Waddles, from the animated series, "Gravity Falls." Mabel and Waddles, with his curling tail, are decked out in matching sweaters.

Olivia said she is a big fan of the big mystery and the monsters that Mabel and her brother, Dipper, encounter while spending their summer in the unusual town of Gravity Falls.

"I love the show 'Gravity Falls,' and I enjoy drawing the characters from it," Olivia said.

